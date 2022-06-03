The Amy Atwell pro tour continues as she is headed home later this year.

Perth Lynx of Australia’s WNBL announced on Friday that they have signed the Rainbow Wahine’s all-time three-point queen for the 2022-23 season which begin in September.

Perth is Atwell’s hometown, so she will have a homecoming when she joins the organization after the completion of rookie season in the WNBA.

Atwell has played in four games for the L.A. Sparx this season, scoring her first point on May 23rd versus the Las Vegas Aces.