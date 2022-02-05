Amy Atwell sets program career 3-point record as Hawaii women’s basketball routs UC Riverside

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell looks to shoot during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Amy Atwell cemented herself as the University of Hawaii’s most prolific 3-point shooter in program history in a 76-57 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell hit three 3-pointers in the victory over the Highlanders, upping her career total to 168, eclipsing Megan Tinnin’s previous record of 167 career makes from beyond the arc.

After rallying past UC Davis on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine gained separation early on Saturday and never looked back. A 16-5 run in the first quarter, combined with a 22-9 run in the second, gave the ‘Bows a 39-20 lead at halftime.

Atwell scored a game-high 21 points on an efficient 8-for-9 shooting performance from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3, finishing just two rebounds shy of a double-double. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 10-8 overall and 6-2 in Big West Conference play and stand alone at second place in the league standings.

Jordan Webster, the younger sister of former UH men’s guard Justin Webster, had a team-high 15 points and a game-high four 3-pointers for the Highlanders (6-9, 3-5 Big West).

The Rainbow Wahine will hit the road for their next two games, beginning with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.