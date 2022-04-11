Former University of Hawaii women’s basketball standout Amy Atwell has been selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Draft.

Atwell was the 27th selection overall and the third pick of the third round.

Atwell recently completed a stellar senior season for the Rainbow Wahine in which she was the Big West Player of the Year and led the ‘Bows to the conference regular season and tournament titles.

During the 2021-2022 season, Atwell averaged 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 38.4 percent from 3. She is also the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter with 205. Additionally, her 1,270 career points puts her at No. 7 in UH program history.,

The Sparks are coached by former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher. Current UH women’s coach Laura Beeman was a former assistant coach for the Sparks from 2008-2009.

As a franchise, the Sparks have three WNBA titles, most recently in 2016. In 2021, the Sparks went 12-20.

Atwell is just the second player in the UH history to be selected in the WNBA Draft, joining the late Judy Mosley, who went seventh overall to the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997.