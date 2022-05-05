Former University of Hawaii women’s basketball star Amy Atwell has made the final 13-player roster for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Atwell was one of 13 players on the Sparks’ opening roster, which was announced by the club on Thursday.

As a third-round pick in April’s WNBA Draft, Atwell defied the long odds in making the roster, which included the release of well-known WNBA guard Te’a Cooper.

Atwell impressed with her shooting in the preseason, which included 19 points on 6-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers in a win over the Phoenix Mercury on April 30.

The Sparks open their 2022 season against the Chicago Sky on Friday at 2 p.m. HST. The game will be televised live on NBA TV.