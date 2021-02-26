Amy Atwell leads UH women’s basketball to victory at LBSU

Amy Atwell’s game-high 25 points led the University of Hawaii’s women’s basketball team to a 77-75 road victory at Long Beach State on Friday afternoon.

Atwell tied her career high while hitting four 3-pointers. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in Big West conference play with the victory.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Justina King and Naomi Hunt each had a team-high 18 points Long Beach State (11-6, 10-5).

The Rainbow Wahine and The Beach will meet again at the Walter Pyramid on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. HST.