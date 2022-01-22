Amy Atwell eclipses 1,000-point mark as UH women’s basketball completes home sweep of Cal State Bakersfield

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell looks to shoot during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Amy Atwell had a double-double of a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team beat Cal State Bakersfield 73-66 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

In the midst of her scoring barrage, Atwell also eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark.

Hawaii improved to 7-7 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Roadrunners dropped to 1-10. The Rainbow Wahine played CSUB earlier in the week, but the game did not count towards conference standings.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a pair of road games, starting with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.