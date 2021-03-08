Amy Atwell earns second team All-Big West Conference honors

University of Hawaii senior forward Amy Atwell was named second team All-Big West Conference on Monday morning.

Atwell is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season and is making her 3-pointers at a 34.7 percent clip. Last week, she announced her return to the team for the 2021-2022 season. Jadynn Alexander was also named Big West honorable mention.

Additionally, Daejah Phillips was named the conference’s best sixth player after averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists during conference play. She is the sixth Rainbow Wahine to win the award in the past nine seasons. Phillips and guard Kelsie Imai were also named to the All-Freshman team.

The Rainbow Wahine will begin play in the Big West tournament against Cal State Bakersfield in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for noon HST.