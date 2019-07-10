American League wins MLB All-Star Game, Kauai’s Yates held out with no save opportunity

Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, dominating a loaded NL lineup 4-3 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

With the NL not playing into a save opportunity, Kauai native, Padres closer Kirby Yates did not see in any action in the game, which was his All-Star Game debut.

Yates, leads the league in saves with 30 and will take a 1.15 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 39 innings into the second half of the season.

Yates, a 2005 Kauai High School graduate is the fifth Hawaii High School alum to be selected to MLB’s ASG, following in the footsteps of Sid Fernandez (Kaiser), Shane Victorino (St. Anthony), Brandon League (Saint Louis), and Kurt Suzuki (Baldwin).

With fans hoping to see a replay of Monday’s jaw-dropping aerial show when 312 homers cleared the walls, the diamond became a pitchers’ paradise – at least until the late innings.

Derby champ Pete Alonso grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth inning to pull the NL to 4-3, but Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save on the same field he got the win three years ago in World Series Game 7 for the Chicago Cubs’ first title since 1908 – and denying the Indians their first since 1948.