On Saturday, one of the most decorated players in University of Hawaii women’s volleyball history will bid aloha to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd.

Middle blocker Amber Igiede, a four-season starter for the ‘Bows, will be one of six players honored during senior night festivities follow the team’s home finale against Long Beach State on Saturday.

Igiede in particular will exit as one of the program’s all-time greats. The Louisiana native is just the fourth Rainbow Wahine ever to surpass 1,000 career kills and 500 blocks.

“I am extremely grateful that my name can even be in that conversation or associated with the players that I’ve looked up to and watched before and made an impact in this program,” Igiede said. “It’s just gratitude, a feeling that overwhelms me because without the team that I’ve grown up with, I don’t think I’d be the player that I am today.

“So emotional and super grateful that I got to spend the last five years here. And I don’t know, it’s just it’s it’s going to be a happy time, I feel like. I want to be able to look back on it and remember that I was grateful. So I’m going to keep that keep that feeling.”

Hawaii will take on UC San Diego on Friday and Long Beach State on Saturday for senior night. Both matches will take place at 7 p.m.

“There are so many great players that have come through this program, but there are so few that have that just drive and determination to be the best player that they can be, and that’s exactly what Amber does every single day,” assistant coach Kaleo Baxter said of Igiede.