On her way out after completing her final year of collegiate volleyball for the University of Hawaii, Amber Igiede picked one one final accolade.

The middle blocker was named to the AVCA Pacific North All-Region first team on Monday, adding to her long list of accomplishments in a Rainbow Wahine.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Igiede, who has already departed the islands after graduating with her degree in May, is eyeing a professional volleyball career. She leaves as one of the program’s all-time greats, one of four players in program history to register over 1,000 kills and 500 blocks.

Igiede was also the 2022 Big West Conference Player of the Year, racking up four All-Big West selections.

“It’s very exciting and humbling getting that award,” Igeide said of receiving AVCA Pacific North All-Region honors on Thursday. “It’s just reflective of my team and I, my reflection on UH. I absolutely love the program, I love the people. It’s so heartwarming watching everyone’s support for the UH volleyball team and my next step is hopefully getting a contract to play pro, whether it’s overseas or in the US, and hopefully I get a good contract. It’s going to be tough going in halfway through a season or whether its starting in the US but I’m really excited for that. I’m really excited, but its scary.”