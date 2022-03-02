University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball middle blocker Amber Igiede was selected to and participated in USA Volleyball’s Women’s National Team Open Program which ran from Feb. 25-27 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

She was one of over 200 US collegiate players who will by vying for a spot out of the Open Program.

This event, formerly known as the “Open Tryout,” is being led by U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Karch Kiraly and his staff. The “Open Program” is a part of the selection process for the U.S Women’s National Team, NCAA Elite Athlete List, and 2022 Collegiate National Team. There is more information about the Open Program at https://go.usav.org/21822WOP.

Igiede, who hails from Baton Rouge, La., is coming off a stellar sophomore season. On offense, she finished with 316 kills and a team-high .338 hitting percentage, while on defense she led UH with 136.0 blocks (1.27 blk/gm). Igiede showed off her all-around game this season by coming up with 113 digs, 14 assists and eight service aces.

The last UH player who was invited to the Open Tryout was Reyn “Tita” Akiu who was vying for a spot as a libero in 2019.

Igiede is one of four players representing the Big West. Joining her at the Open Program are setter Seleisa Elisaia (CSU Bakersfield), libero Peyton Dueck (Cal Poly), and setter Zayna Meyer (Long Beach State.

This Friday, Igiede and the Rainbow Wahine will host Pepperdine for its Spring Exhbition Match at 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine will suit up 11 returning players plus junior transfer Talia Edmonds, a 5-7 libero/defensive specialist who played at Michigan State. The reigning Big West champions, Hawai’i will battle the Waves who are led by former UH associate coach, Scott Wong.

This past season, the Waves finished in a tie for second in the West Coast Conference with a 22-5 overall record and a 14-4 record in conference. The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a 22-8 overall campaign and an 18-2 BWC record which garnered the ‘Bows their second consecutive Big West title under head coach Robyn Ah Mow .

The 2022 Rainbow Wahine are led this spring by AVCA all-region player, middle blocker Amber Igiede and all-Big West first-teamer, setter Kate Lang .



