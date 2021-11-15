Amber Igiede named Big West Offensive Player of the Week

A week after being named Big West Defensive Player of the Week, University of Hawaii women’s volleyball middle blocker Amber Igiede earned Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Over the weekend, the Rainbow Wahine went 2-0 as Igiede totaled 30 kills and 15 blocks.

With sweeps over UC Irvine and UC San Diego, the Rainbow Wahine improved to 18-6 overall and 15-1 in Big West Conference play.

Based on the current standings heading into a new week of action, the ‘Bows will clinch the Big West title by winning three out of their remaining four games.

The Rainbow Wahine have a two-game road trip this week, starting with a match at Cal State Bakersfield on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.