University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standouts Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander were both honored by the Big West Conference with weekly awards on Monday.

Igiede was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while Alexander earned Freshman of the Week yet again.

In a five-set win over UC Davis on Saturday, Igiede led the way with a career-high 24 kills.

Alexander totaled 23 kills, four digs, two blocks and two service aces over the weekend as Hawaii improved to 14-6 overall and 11-1 in Big West play, remaining alone atop the conference standings. It is Alexander’s five time winning the honor, tying former Hawaii standout Hanna Hellvig’s mark in 2019.

Hawaii has a pair of home matches this week, starting with Long Beach State on Friday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.