In the first indoor meet of the season, the University of Hawai’i track and field made an impactful statement in the Spokane Invitational.



“An outstanding day in so many areas,” said director of track and field Tim Boyce . “We were very pleased by the efforts across the board.” The Rainbow Wahine showcased why they have the potential to compete at a high level in the MPSF for indoor events and the Big West later this spring for outdoor events. “We had strong performances from our veterans,” said head coach of track and field Madeleine Carleton . “But, several newcomers impressed with their debuts, and we’re excited about what that means for our team depth.”



Junior Alyssa Mae Antolin turned in a big day with head-turning finishes in the 200 and 60-meter dash events. Her day started with the 60m dash, where she recorded a time of 7.66 in the qualifying prelims, placing her at No. 2 all-time in the UH indoor record book. Later in the day is when Antolin shined. Earlier this year, Antolin set the UH mark in the 200m event with a time of 24.68; on Saturday, she took home first place in the event, shattering her previous record, crossing the finishing line at 24.38.



Joining Antolin on the top of a podium was sophomore Lilian Turban with her performance in the high jump. Turban cleared the bar at 5-10.75 (1.80m), recording a new personal record for the NCAA West Regional participant from spring 2022 as a freshman. Her latest mark puts her at No. 2 all-time at UH in the event and a national contender for a top-10 position.



Sophomore Sammie Gordon placed at No. 3 in the high jump behind Turban at 5-05.50(1.66m), also a personal record. In track events, Gordon led the way for UH in the 600m placing at No. 5 with a time of 1:36.92.



In her debut event for the ‘Bows, graduate Victoria Solheim featured her abilities by placing second in the weight throw and fifth in the shot put. Solheim swung her way to a distance of 56-10.25 (17.33m) in the weight throw, a mark she hasn’t hit since 2020 as a member of the Western Carolina squad. In the shot put, she finished with a distance of 43- 08.50 (13.32) for a new personal record. Freshman Samaria Vital joined Solheim with a solid debut as she placed at No. 9 in the shot put with a distance of 41-10.50 (12.76m).



The ‘Bows will now break for the holidays and return in 2023 to prepare for the other two remaining events on the indoor schedule before the MPSF Championships in mid-February. The next event will come on January 21st with the MLK Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.