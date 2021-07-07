Alohi Gilman’s Empower Educate Elevate football camp set for Friday at Farrington

Laie’s Alohi Gilman, along with the Ho’omana Lifestyle Foundation, a local nonprofit, is set to hold his free Empower Educate Elevate football camp at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium on Friday.

Two sessions will be held. The youth portion runs from 3 to 5 p.m., while the high school group runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ho’omana Lifestyle is taking the necessary steps to hold the camp in a manner that follows the state’s current safety guidelines.

Former college and pro players, including Gilman, will be present to provide players with football instruction. But other than skill development, the main objective of the camp is to give participants a sense of giving back and service to their communities. Campers are asked to contribute to the Hawaii Foodbank via canned goods and/or by monetary donations.

More information on the camp can be found on Gilman’s website.