Alohi Gilman forgoes final year of college eligibility to declare for NFL Draft

Notre Dame safety and Kahuku alum Alohi Gilman will forgo his final season of college eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gilman announced his decision on Monday via Twitter.

Gilman, who recently graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in economics, was a star in the Irish secondary for consecutive seasons. In 2018, he emerged as one of the alphas of the ND defense, racking up 95 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and five pass break-ups.

Gilman was dominant again in 2019, registering 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and three forced fumbles as Notre Dame finished 10-3 on the year.

Gilman played his freshman season of college football at Navy in 2016. He transferred to Notre Dame prior to the 2017 season and had to redshirt per NCAA rules. The 2020 season would have been his fifth and final season of eligibility.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.