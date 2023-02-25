HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium opened its doors to the public for the last time on Saturday, Feb. 25 after 47 years of memories.

KHON2 stopped by to see how folks said aloha to Aloha Stadium.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Oh Bryce, this is just like going back in time,” said Dennis Yamada, who attended the 1975 inaugural game at Aloha Stadium. “It seems like I was just here for the first game, it was 1975 when Hawaii played host to Texas A&I. Crowd of over 32,000, it was magnificent.”

Norris Birdsong became the first University of Hawaii running back to score a touchdown in Aloha Stadium a little more than one month after the inaugural game. He would not miss Saturday’s event.

“And just standing here and being here in the stadium again is just, I’m just, I’m just humbled and I just thank God blessed me to get a scholarship at the University of Hawaii and being back here in this moment,” Birdsong said.

Keiki had a blast with former players on the field and longtime fans said they felt blessed as well as they got to take home pieces of history.

“Yeah, I got a little piece of the seatback, goes in the mancave, rest of the good stuff along with Colt Brennan’s autographed jersey and all the other goodies in there,” said 45-year season ticket holder Walter Figueira.

The atmosphere at Aloha Stadium was celebratory, but it was slightly bittersweet as well. Folks told KHON2 that they hate to see it go after 47 years of history.

“It’s like losing a friend after 47 years,” Yamada said. “Where did the years go, Bryce? Where did the years go by? I hate to see it go. Aloha Stadium will always be in my heart, forever.”

“And it was a great time,” Birdsong said, “and I just hate to see the Stadium go down, but I’m just thankful to be here right now with my family, wife, all these years later.”

As far as the future, the stadium manager said they have been ready to put out requests for proposal for two years. Senator Glenn Wakai said it is as simple as Goernor Josh Green signing off on a plan.

“Because once he signs off on that plan, then we can get moving, we can start destroying the current stadium and then perhaps in a year after that, build a new one. So we’re just waiting and we’ve been waiting for two years for someone to just sign off on it and, and move forward. It’s as simple as a signature,” said Senator Wakai.

“I’m optimistic we’ll get there soon, and I think you know, having this event is also urging us in that direction, which I hope influences that somewhat,” said Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Gov. Green told KHON2 on Thursday, Feb. 23 that the best case scenario could be a new stadium opening in 4 and a half years. Green said the entire project would cost between $350 to $400 million.