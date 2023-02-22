Say Aloha to Aloha Stadium.

On Saturday, the stadium is holding a farewell event open to the public with a variety of events set to take place at the site.

A tour of the stadium bowl, which also features memorabilia courtesy of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame and Old Queen Street Stadium Museum, is also available.

Field activities include an entertainment stage which will feature a photo booth, a keiki zone, a live art mural, musical performances and a chance for fans to kick a field goal. Food trucks will also be present.

Parking gates are cash only and costs $2 for general admission or $1 for kamaaina and active military personnel (valid military ID required).

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., tickets will cost $7 per person, while tickets purchased for the 5 to 9 p.m. time slot will cost $10. Kids aged 12 and under receive free admission for the entire day. The Aloha Stadium swap meet will also be active in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, at its traditional kickoff time of 6 p.m., the University of Hawaii football team, led by head coach Timmy Chang, will walk out of the Aloha Stadium tunnel one last time.

Tickets can be purchased here, as well as on-site.

After opening in 1975, Aloha Stadium has not hosted a football game in front of fans since 2019. There are currently no official announcements or dates to demolish the existing stadium or build the new stadium.