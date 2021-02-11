Aloha Stadium officials confirm notion of venue’s current unsafe status for fans

The clouds turn orange over Aloha Stadium as the sunsets during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Air Force and Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

In a Wednesday meeting, Aloha Stadium officials confirmed to the state Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism that holding fans in the venue is unsafe, barring substantial repairs.

“The last full assessment was in 2018. In 2018, as you may recall, there was a whole laundry list of ideas and areas that needed to be addressed,” Aloha Stadium deputy manager Scott Andrews said. “Three were considered critical items that had to be addressed within a 24 month period. Unfortunately, those 24 months have come and gone and those items weren’t funded and weren’t repaired so they exist today.”

“We cannot have occupancy in the stadium,” Andrews also said. “We can have people on the field, not in the stands in the stadium at this point.”

Hawaii State Senate members Gil Riviere and Glenn Wakai also spoke at the meeting.

Andrews went on to say that holding fans in the Aloha Stadium bleachers is not safe unless there is a “significant amount of investment.”

Earlier this week, Governor David Ige suggested a preference towards doing away with plans towards the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District and instead putting resources towards repairing and maintaining the current Aloha Stadium in place.

ICYMI last night: Senate Ways and Means chair Donovan Dela Cruz pushes back against Governor Ige’s idea to scrap the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District pic.twitter.com/kNxpNBUb0C — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) February 11, 2021

The University of Hawaii football team hosted five games at Aloha Stadium in 2020, albeit without fans due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Hula Bowl was played at Aloha Stadium on Jan. 31, also without fans.