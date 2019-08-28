Aloha Football Classic could provide ‘most important game in the history of Hawaii high school prep football’

Week five in Hawaii High School Football will bring national attention with the Aloha Football Classic.

On Friday night, the two top-ranked teams in the state, Saint Louis and Mililani will play host to the best Nevada has to offer, as the Crusaders will face Bishop Gorman, and the Trojans will face Liberty.

The Aloha Football Classic, a premier high school football event announced its inaugural 2019 matchups with two games featuring the top teams from Nevada versus Hawai’i.

Nationally ranked 2018 Nevada State Champion Bishop Gorman will play nationally ranked 2018 Hawai`i State Champion St. Louis on Friday (7:30 pm), August 30, 2019 at Aloha Stadium.

According to the Classic’s Executive Director, Rich Miano, the game will have national implications and sets up to be one of the greatest high school match-ups in Hawai`i state history.

“I think arguably this could be the most important game in the history of Hawaii high school prep football. The reason I say that is because to me, Saint Louis being a top ten team nationally, playing against the 16th-ranked, multiple time national championship Bishop Gorman who has tremendous respect all over the continent, I think that if Saint Louis can win this game, the mythical national championship, they’ll be on that conversation,” Miano told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Bishop Gorman has won 10 consecutive Nevada state football championships and St. Louis has won three consecutive Hawai`i state football championships.

Perennial Nevada powerhouse Liberty will play 2018 Hawai`i State Runner-up Mililani on Friday (7:00 pm), August 30, 2019 at John Kauinana Stadium (Mililani High School).

Neither game will be televised, and tickets are available via the Aloha Football Classic website, and the box office at both Stadiums.