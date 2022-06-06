With her season on the brink of elimination and college career nearing an end, Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo delivered for No. 1 Oklahoma when it mattered most.

The Sooners, who lost to UCLA 7-3 early on Monday, took on the Bruins again in a winner-take-all elimination game for the first spot in the Women’s College World Series championship series. OU won 15-0 behind an astounding 4-for-4 performance from Alo, which included two home runs, seven RBI and three runs.

Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, now has 120 in her career, including 32 in 2022. She also went 1-for-3 in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader and exits the day with a .509 batting average for the 2022 season.

Oklahoma improves to 57-3 for the season and advances to the WCWS championship series which begins on Wednesday, where it will face either Oklahoma State or Texas.

The Sooners, who won the national title in 2021, are aiming for their sixth championship in program history.