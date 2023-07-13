Punahou alumna Allisen Corpuz didn’t show any rust in her first round since winning the U.S. Women’s Open last weekend, shooting a 4-under 67 in the first round of the LPGA Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio on Thursday.

Through one round, Corpuz is three strokes off the lead and tied for 14th in the leaderboard.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Sweden’s Linn Grant and Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant share the lead after one round after both shot a 7-under 64.

Corpuz will begin her second round with a tee time of 7:21 a.m. HST on Friday. The Dana Open will be televised via delay in Hawaii on the Golf Channel.