Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Women’s Open after one round.

The Punahou graduate, who entered ranked No. 29 in the women’s world rankings, carded an opening round of 3-under 69.

By the time she finished her 18th hole at Pebble Beach, Corpuz was in a tie for third place, just one swing off of the lead.

Corpuz drained four birdies, while her lone bogey came on the seventh hole.

A total of four Hawaii high school graduates are in the field of the tournament including 2014 event champion Michelle Wie West, who shot 7-over par on Thursday. Wie West has said that this will be the final competitive event of her career.

Punahou graduate Marissa Chow shot 7-over, while Maryknoll’s Allysha Mae Mateo went 10-over.