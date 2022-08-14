Punahou alumna Allisen Corpuz finished in second at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Sunday.

It is the highest professional finish of Corpuz’s career.

On Sunday, Corpuz shot a 5-under 68, finishing as the tournament’s runner-up with a 15-under 276 over four rounds.

Maja Stark of Sweden finished in first with a 20-under 271 over four rounds.

Corpuz takes a total of $142,776, while Stark takes the main prize of $225,000. In June, Corpuz pursed $87,248 after finishing in a tie for 24th at the U.S. Open.