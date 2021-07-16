“All I know is they’re coming,” Rainbow Wahine softball head coach Bob Coolen confirms home games with Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo and national champion Oklahoma in the works

The University of Hawaii has never faced Oklahoma on the softball diamond, but according to Rainbow Wahine head coach Bob Coolen, it appears that will change in 2022.

“Oklahoma has been talking to us for two years. They’re trying to decide which tournament they want to come to. Right now, it’s a matter of they’re going to pick and choose. They’ve already chosen one. They’ve dallied and dillied and picked another then they went to another one. I have no idea which one they’re coming to. So I have no idea which one they’re coming to. All I know is they’re coming and they just want to bring home Jocelyn (Alo) and just compete over here for her final year,” Rainbow Wahine head coach Bob Coolen told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

The Sooners are fresh off a record setting season that ended with their fifth softball national championship. Led by Campbell great Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma broke Hawaii’s single season home run record that was set back in 2010. Fittingly, It was Alo who hit the recording-setting long ball.

Alo is already OU’s single season home run queen (34) and is eight homers shy of setting a new NCAA career mark. Fellow Oklahoma product Lauren Chamberlain currently holds the record at 95 for her career. Depending on timing of the games between the Wahine and Sooners, local softball fans could have a chance at witnessing history. The reigning national player of the year knows her emotions will be high if she ever does step back on the field at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

“Oh man, it would just mean so much. To play in that stadium in my super senior year. Last time I played on that field I won a state championship and to do it in front of my family and friends that would mean the world to me,” Alo said. “For them, one not to travel really, but man, I think I’d probably cry on the field if I got to play there, so I really hope that it does happen.”

No dates for the matchup have been confirmed at this time.