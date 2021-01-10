All four NFL players with Hawaii ties eliminated during Wild Card round

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints is chased by Manti Te’o #57 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

All four players with Hawaii ties were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers all went down during Wild Card Weekend.

On Saturday, the Colts were edged 27-24 by the Buffalo Bills. Punahou alum and Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had two tackles and one quarterback hit, while Hawaii product Rigoberto Sanchez punted twice for a total of 73 yards for Indianapolis.

Punahou alum and Laie native Manti Te’o was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster by the Bears on Saturday. In a 21-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday, Te’o started at inside linebacker had six tackles (four solo) against his former team.

In the final game of the weekend, Saint Louis alum and Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu had three tackles (two solo) in a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL playoffs resume next Saturday with the Divisional Round.