Just three days after her memorable major championship breakthrough, Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is set to ride the wave of momentum as she enters the next phase of the LPGA Tour season: the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 25-year-old Punahou graduate, fresh from a stunning 9-under performance at the iconic Pebble Beach, claimed the 78th U.S. Women’s Open title. This victory propelled her 23 spots up to number 6 in the Rolex World Rankings. Now topping the season’s money list, Corpuz has set her sights on the Midwest.

“I’m really just focusing on energy levels, trying to get through the week with enough energy to keep playing my best. But no, I’m really excited for the week. I liked this event last year and am happy to return,” said Corpuz.

However, as she prepares for a return to the LPGA Tour schedule, Corpuz finds herself in uncharted territory. Not only as the center of attention among fans, but also in the clubhouse.

“It’s just been so busy. It’s starting to feel more real, I think, as more people keep congratulating me. Feels like last week was just a dream,” Corpuz said. “It’s still a bit surprising and a bit weird to me that it feels like everyone knows who I am now. Just having everyone stop by and say congratulations has been so sweet.”

As all eyes turn to Allisen this week, the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open is set to tee off on Thursday. Television coverage will start at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time on the Golf Channel.