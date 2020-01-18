Alfred Failauga and Koali Nishigaya look to utilize Polynesian Bowl as proving ground

On Saturday, 100 of the nation’s best prep football players will take the field for the 2020 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Plenty of star power will be on display as four- and five-star prospects will be scattered across the field, many of which are of Polynesian heritage.

Another key feature of the game is how it features 25 players from Hawaii. The beauty of it for those from the islands is that although there are certainly college prospects from the state who have long scholarship offer sheets, it also gives a chance for those who don’t to get more exposure.

Two prime examples of that are Waipahu running back Alfred Failauga and Saint Louis receiver Koali Nishigaya. Both had prolific prep careers with their schools but have yet to field an FBS offer between the two of them. Failauga is the state’s all-time leading rusher, while Nishigaya was a staple in the Saint Louis offense for three straight seasons. Both have won a state title, with Failauga winning an HHSAA Division I title in 2018 and Nishigaya winning three straight HHSAA Open Divisions to close out his high school career.

“It’s an unbelievable experience just being out here with the best players in the nation,” Nishigaya said. “I’m just blessed to be out here and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Nishigaya shined against elite mainland competition for the Crusaders twice during the 2019 season, with 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman, and 11 receptions for 84 yards and a score against Florida state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. In all, he scored 16 total touchdowns for the season to go with a team-high 1,174 all-purpose yards. On Saturday, Nishigaya looks to prove himself one last time.

“This experience, I’m grateful for it because I’m playing against the best,” Nishigaya said. “It’s a good opportunity.”

Failauga knows that the competition he’ll face is a major step up from the defenders he saw trying to stop him in the OIA.

“When I take the field, it’s just another great opportunity. Just playing against wonderful players,” he said. “OIA is really good to compete with but to come out here and play with the 100 best players in the states and all around, it’s truly a blessing and just making sure when you wrap that ball, you’re knowing that you’re playing against five-star, four-star and all types of star linebackers and corners.

“You have to come in with a great mindset knowing that everybody around you that you’re playing is good.”

Football is just part of the all-encompassing week for the players fortunate enough to be selected. Between daily practices and meetings are activities such as visiting the Polynesian Cultural Center and Shriner’s Hospital, as well as outings at Dave and Buster’s and Waikiki Beach. The players are also staying in Waikiki and get to keep their Adidas uniforms and issued gear. All the above is free of charge to the players.

“Honestly it’s been a great experience being out here with a lot of great players all around the world and being here is such a blessing, especially because you got Adidas sponsoring us and they’re doing all these great things for us,” Failauga said. “For me to be out here, it’s just truly a blessing that not many people get this opportunity.”

Both Failauga and Nishigaya will play for team Mauka and take on team Makai on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HST.

A pair of college football legends will be leading their teams, as team Mauka is coached by Steve Spurrier and team Makai is coached by Frank Beamer.

“It’s unbelievable, just learning from coach Spurrier, it’s a blessing. He has so much knowledge and I’m just trying to soak up everything from him so it’s been great.”

When the teams take the field on Saturday, it will be for the biggest annual collection of prep football talent at Aloha Stadium. For Failauga and Nishiagaya, expect the two to treat it like it’s just another game.

“I’m just going to come over here and do the same thing I’ve always being doing, not trying to get big-headed or anything,” Failauga said. “Everybody’s human, just gotta come out here and show what Hawaii ball is all about.”