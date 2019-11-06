Alexis Mata named Big West Goalkeeper of the Year as Wahine rack up numerous conference honors

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team’s 2019 season isn’t over by any stretch of the imagination, but there’s still reason to celebrate as the team took home multiple Big West postseason accolades.

After earning all-conference honorable mention honors in 2018, goalkeeper Alexis Mata led the conference in saves this season, tying her career-high with 96. She also led the conference in minutes played at 1636:11, ranked second in save percentage at .800, and was third in shutouts with five.

As her career nears the end, Mata ranks in the top three in virtually every goalkeeper category at UH including minutes played, saves, save percentage, shutouts, and numerous others.

First Team Selection:

Hawaii had three selections to the all-conference first team with sophomore forward Kayla Ryan, freshman midfielder Eliza Ammendolia and Mata.

Ryan led the team in goals scored with seven, and each of those seven goals was scored against conference opponents. Ryan also registered two matches this year with multiple goals.

Ammendolia, a late signee by the ‘Bows worked her way from being bench player to role player to starter, and now a first-team selection. She had a spot start at North Dakota and started again against Washington State and never looked back. She was the most significant threat for UH, accounting for a team-high four assists, and consistently drew double teams for her knack of creating opportunities for her teammates.

Second Team Selection:

Senior forward Kayla Watanabe and sophomore defender Elena Palacios were tabbed as second team selections. Watanabe, a graduate transfer from Idaho, returned home to Hawai’i to play her final season and didn’t disappoint as the lead attacker for the offense. She tallied three assists and two goals on the season but required so much attention it left opportunities open for her teammates.

Palacios was named to the All-Freshmen squad last season and lived up to her reputation. As a towering presence in the middle of the field, Palacios was the lead defender and stopper for a defense that only allowed 10 goals in eight conference matches. She was the only field player in 2019 to tally over 1500 minutes, accounting for a total 1,629 minutes of action. The only match this season she didn’t play every minute of was against UCLA, where she played 82 of 90 minutes.

Honorable Mention:

Freshman forward Kelci Sumida came to UH as an offensive threat and played her role finishing second on the team in goals with five. Sumida snaked her way through the defense, creating opportunities for her and her teammates throughout the year. Sumida led the ‘Bows in game-winning goals with three and provided a one-two punch with Ryan on the attacking edges.

All-Freshmen Team:

Sumida and Ammendolia added to their resumes by also being named to the All-Freshman team.