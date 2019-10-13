Alex Munoz impresses in front of UFC boss Dana White at ‘Trinity Kings 8’

Saturday night was one for the books in another storied night for Hawaii MMA history.

Trinity Sport Combat’s “Trinity Kings 8” put local MMA on both the national and international stages with a 16-fight prelim and main card that featured some of the most promising local talent across the state and overseas.

This is how we say "we're live!!!!" on the island!!#TrinityKings8 pic.twitter.com/HAQI6AsdPn — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 13, 2019

The Hawaii-based promotion made its global debut on UFC Fight Pass with UFC president Dana White in attendance cageside to watch the fights alongside former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra and former welterweight contender, Din Thomas.

White, Serra and Thomas were at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center for a night of fights to feature on an upcoming episode of the UFC’s Youtube Series “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.”

While impressed with the local talent featured on the card, White was most focused on the main event winner Alex Munoz of Team Alpha Male, who defeated Troy Lamson in a lightweight bout.

Some other standout performances from the night included wins from local fighters Ryan De La Cruz, Robby Ostovich, Lawrence Collins and Chris Cisneros.

Also sitting cageside with the likes of White, Serra and Thomas was UFC featherweight champion and Waianae native Max Holloway and bantamweight contender Urijah Faber.