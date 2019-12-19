Alaka’i Gilman ready to bring family approach to Stanford

When Alaka’i Gilman signed his National Letter of Intent to play safety for Stanford’s football team, it set the Punahou senior up for the educational opportunity of a lifetime.

It seemed fitting for a player who frequently mentioned how much he enjoys learning, on and off the football field, during a conversation with KHON2 from his family home in Laie on Wednesday morning.

Gilman was groomed from a young age to be a football player by his father, Asai, a coach who specializes in sending players to the next level.

Alaka’i then saw firsthand what it took to be successful when his older brother Alohi, became a star for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish safety amassed 94 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during the 2018 season. He was named an Associated Press second team Preseason All-American heading into the 2019 season, and he has 66 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and a sack heading into ND’s bowl game against Iowa State on Dec. 28.

“It’s been huge. He’s been kind of that role model for me just showing me the way. He just texted me this morning actually and he just expressed his gratitude for me,” Alaka’i said of Alohi. “But at the same time, me expressing my gratitude to him because it’s hard when you got two boys from Hawaii that are undersized, under-looked and people say they can’t play football but when you play on a big stage like this, it’s fun to see the smile on your each other’s faces.

“I’m just grateful for him and all that he’s done. … He’s always my big brother, he’s always my biggest competitor at the same time. I love him and I’m grateful for everything he’s done for me.”

The daily commute from the North Shore to school is long, but it also gives Alaka’i a daily reminder of the lengths he’s gone and will continue to travel to become the player he is. Alohi is a 2015 Kahuku graduate, but the message remains the same.

“We always express to each other how we’re just small town-minded boys with big time hearts who love to play the game of football and that’s just what we are — we’re football players,” Alaka’i says. “At the same time, we do it out of love. That’s what our parents have preached to us since we were kids. Just doing that, I think it’s helped us a lot, because we know where we come from.”

Alaka’i is even-keeled throughout the interview, but his eyes start to water when asked who else besides Alohi was influential in his college selection process.

“My parents. I would be nowhere without them. I would be nowhere without my family,” Alaka’i said. “They’ve done so much for me and this moment is not just for myself, but also for them.”

Alaka’i visited Stanford for its game on Nov. 30. The Cardinal’s opponent that day? Notre Dame. It was the first time Alaka’i got to watch Alohi play this season.

Alaka’i fell in love with the Palo Alto, Calif. campus. He believes the academic rigors of Punahou have prepared him for the daunting task of balancing Stanford academics with Stanford football. He’ll also have the opportunity to be coached up by Duane Akina, a Punahou graduate who is Stanford’s defensive backs coach.

Stanford doesn’t allow early enrollees, so Gilman will make the move over the summer. He may leave home, but it’ll never leave him.

“Definitely just remembering who I am. I’m just a small-town boy who loves to play football. Keeping that in mind with family is just something that I’m grateful for. Playing my brand of football which is physical, smart. Finishing every play, but keeping the end goal in mind, which is life,” Gilman said. “In life, you gotta keep going. You get knocked down, you gotta keep going. It happens, but that’s something my parents have preached to me. Like I said, do it out of love. I’m grateful for every opportunity and truly, I couldn’t have done this alone. Without my family, friends, coaches, and all those who support me.

“It’s gonna be surreal for me just to look back and all the things I’ve been through with family and my team, football and everything. But I truly love this game. I’m passionate about this and I want to do this for life if it presents itself to me. That’s just something that I look forward to and I’m optimistic about. I’m gonna continue to do my work and do my duty to this game and to all those who support me because I represent them, I represent my family.”