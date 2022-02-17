Ala Wai Driving Range set to reopen as Ala Wai Golf Center under the operation of HSJGA/First Tee

The Ala Wai Golf Course Driving Range is set to hold a soft-opening on March 4th after three months of repairs and improvements. The Hawai‘i State Junior Golf Association (HSJGA)/First Tee will be taking over the day-to-day operations of the Driving Range and Pro Shop at Ala Wai Golf Course, changing the name of the practice facilities to the Ala Wai Golf Center.

“The future of the game for generations to come is going to be in the young people. We feel strongly that Ala Wai should have presence of the younger kids and the younger people,” Mark Rolfing told KHON’s Alan Hoshida, “This is going to kind of be their place. I think it is going to change the dynamic. I think you’re going to see a much more younger family oriented kind of place. Again, it’s not just a driving range.

The HSJGA and First Tee Hawai’i merged in 2020 to become a singular organization that is focused on growing the game through providing opportunities for Hawai’i youth. HSJGA has been a mainstay in Hawai’i golf for more than 20 years, creating opportunities for junior golfers across the islands to showcase their abilities.

“We are very fortunate to have HSJGA/First Tee quickly mobilize operations to re-open the driving range and pro shop and continue services to our golfers while we work on a solicitation for a long-term driving range contract at the Ala Wai, our most popular municipal golf course,” said Jerry Pupillo, DES director, in a press release, “HSJGA/First Tee, a premier junior golf organization in Hawai‘i, is a great fit moving forward as we reenergize our courses and develop the next generation of golfers.”

The Ala Wai Golf Center will allow golfers to practice their short game, along with the driving range. The practice green has already been redone with a chipping/short game area in the works.