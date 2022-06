Ala Moana Bowls held its first WSL qualifying event since 2016 on Sunday.

Sunday’s competition was part of the priority destinations pro series.

A total of 13 men and women surfers will advance to the Challenger Series in 2023 in hopes of joining the Championship Tour on a full-time basis.

Competition is set to run through June 24.

One of the competitors in the event was local star Kai Lenny.