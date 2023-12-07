Plans are in place for the next edition of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The 2023-2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest, in memory of the legendary Eddie Aikau, will have a waiting period of Dec. 14 through March 12, 2024.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Friday, the opening ceremony will be held at Waimea Bay Beach Park.

The first edition of ‘The Eddie’ was held on Jan. 3, 1985 and has only been held 10 times in total.

On Jan. 22, Luke Shepardson miraculously won the first edition of the Eddie, held for the first time since 2016.

Forty surfers and 23 alternates have been invited to the upcoming edition of the tournament, considered to be the biggest event in big wave surfing:

Invited Surfers, courtesy Aikau family (40/34 men & 6 women):

Aaron Gold

Ben Wilkinson

Bianca Valenti

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Eric Haas

Ezekiel Lau

Felicity Palmateer

Francisco Porcella

Grant Twiggy Baker

Jack Robinson

Jake Maki

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Kai Lenny

Keali‘i Mamala

Keito Matsuoka

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Laura Enever

Lucas Chumbo Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Matahi Drollet

Matt Bromley

Nathan Florence

Nic Lamb

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ross Clarke-Jones

Seth Moniz

Torrey Meister

Tyler Larronde

Invited Alternate Surfers (23 / 17 men & 6 women):

Aaron Abbey

Andrew Cotton

Annie Star Reickert

Barron Mamiya

Benjamin Sanchis

Cliff Kapono

Greg Long

Ha‘a Aikau

Ian Walsh

Izzi Gomez

Jamie O’Brien

Joey Aloha Cadiz

Kahea Hart

Koa Smith

Mike Pietsch

Mikey O’Shaughnessy

Moana Jones Wong

Othmane Choufani

Raquel Heckert

Skylar Lickle

Taio Shipman

Tiare Lawrence

Tom Robert Lowe

Forever Legends:

Andy Irons

Derek Ho

George Downing

Greg Noll

Jay Moriarity

Jose Angel

Mark Foo

Marvin Foster

Pat Curren

Peter Cole

Ricky Grigg

Sion Milosky