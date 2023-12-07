Plans are in place for the next edition of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
The 2023-2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest, in memory of the legendary Eddie Aikau, will have a waiting period of Dec. 14 through March 12, 2024.
On Friday, the opening ceremony will be held at Waimea Bay Beach Park.
The first edition of ‘The Eddie’ was held on Jan. 3, 1985 and has only been held 10 times in total.
On Jan. 22, Luke Shepardson miraculously won the first edition of the Eddie, held for the first time since 2016.
Forty surfers and 23 alternates have been invited to the upcoming edition of the tournament, considered to be the biggest event in big wave surfing:
Invited Surfers, courtesy Aikau family (40/34 men & 6 women):
Aaron Gold
Ben Wilkinson
Bianca Valenti
Billy Kemper
Eli Olson
Emily Erickson
Eric Haas
Ezekiel Lau
Felicity Palmateer
Francisco Porcella
Grant Twiggy Baker
Jack Robinson
Jake Maki
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Kai Lenny
Keali‘i Mamala
Keito Matsuoka
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Kohl Christensen
Landon McNamara
Laura Enever
Lucas Chumbo Chianca
Luke Shepardson
Makani Adric
Makuakai Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Matahi Drollet
Matt Bromley
Nathan Florence
Nic Lamb
Nic von Rupp
Paige Alms
Peter Mel
Ross Clarke-Jones
Seth Moniz
Torrey Meister
Tyler Larronde
Invited Alternate Surfers (23 / 17 men & 6 women):
Aaron Abbey
Andrew Cotton
Annie Star Reickert
Barron Mamiya
Benjamin Sanchis
Cliff Kapono
Greg Long
Ha‘a Aikau
Ian Walsh
Izzi Gomez
Jamie O’Brien
Joey Aloha Cadiz
Kahea Hart
Koa Smith
Mike Pietsch
Mikey O’Shaughnessy
Moana Jones Wong
Othmane Choufani
Raquel Heckert
Skylar Lickle
Taio Shipman
Tiare Lawrence
Tom Robert Lowe
Forever Legends:
Andy Irons
Derek Ho
George Downing
Greg Noll
Jay Moriarity
Jose Angel
Mark Foo
Marvin Foster
Pat Curren
Peter Cole
Ricky Grigg
Sion Milosky