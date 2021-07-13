Aiea’s Kobe Kato selected by Houston Astros in 2021 MLB Draft

Arizona infielder Kobe Kato (1) during an NCAA baseball game against Ball State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Tucson, Az. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Aiea alumnus and Arizona sophomore Kobe Kato was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

After emerging as Arizona’s starting second baseman in the 2021 season, Kato hit .350 as the Wildcats advanced all the way to the College World Series before being eliminated by Stanford.

Kato, who was originally a walk-on at UA, will likely begin his pro career soon.

The 2021 MLB Draft concluded with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.