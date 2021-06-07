Aiea’s Kobe Kato continues breakout season as No. 5 Arizona advances to Super Regionals

Both the University of Arizona baseball program and Aiea alumnus Kobe Kato have taken a giant step forward in the 2021 college baseball season. The Wildcats, who are the No. 5 national seed in their first NCAA Tournament since 2017, are set to host No. 12 Ole Miss in the Tuscon Super Regional later this week.

Kato, meanwhile, has seen his role increase from bench player as an underclassman to a key cog as a third-year sophomore. Kato, who was also a former standout quarterback for Na Ali’i, has started all 58 games for the 43-15 Wildcats in 2021, hitting .351 with 73 hits in 208 at-bats, including one home run.

The Wildcats went 3-0 during regionals over the weekend with a win over Grand Canyon and consecutive wins over UC Santa Barbara. Kato had a hit in each game, going 5-for-14 with two RBI, four runs and a triple while starting all games at second base defensively.

Kato is one of a handful of players with Hawaii ties in the NCAA Tournament: