Ahead of Big West Tournament, undefeated ‘Bows fall to fourth in latest Men’s Volleyball RPI Rankings

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Charlie Wade

Despite completing the first undefeated regular season in program history with two wins over UC Irvine this past weekend, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team dropped three spots in the latest RPI rankings released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who at 15-0 are the top ranked team in the country according to both the AVCA coaches poll and the Off The Block media poll, are ranked fourth by the RPI metric just ahead of 0-2 D’Youville and behind number one Lewis, BYU, and Daemen.

“I’ve gone back and forth between the RPI and a Ouija board board historically to see which one was more reliable,” said UH head coach Charlie Wade on Tuesday. “I have not seen D’Youville Play this year but at 0-2 they got an impressive RPI, so like I said, that metric for me is escaping me. I think I would pick the Ouija board on this one.”

Lewis, who are the MIVA regular season champs recently swept Ball State to extend their winning streak to 11 matches and currently own the 12th best strength of schedule in the country.

A team’s RPI ranking is calculated using a mathematical formula that includes its winning percentage, strength of schedule and opponents’ strength of schedule. The RPI also is one of the criteria categories the selection committee uses to determine the NCAA Tournament field.

UH will host the Big West Tournament which begins on Thursday with a pair of quarterfinal round matches followed by the semifinals on Friday and the championship match on Saturday. Spectrum Sports will air all five matches of the tournament live.

A final RPI rankings before the seven-team NCAA Tournament will be unveiled on Sunday. Of the seven teams selected to the NCAA Tournament, five will be conference champions with two at-large selections.

RPI rankings (April 19)

  1. Lewis – .618
  2. BYU – .613
  3. Daemen – .604
  4. Hawai’i – .603
  5. D’Youville – .598
  6. Penn State – .588
  7. Loyola – .585
  8. Ball State – .570
  9. Mount Olive – .563
  10. McKendree – .563
  11. Ohio State – .555
  12. Pepperdine – .555
  13. UCLA – .551
  14. Belmont Abbey – .549
  15. NJIT – .547
  16. George Mason – .541
  17. UC Santa Barbara – .540
  18. North Greenville – .538
  19. Lincoln Memorial – .518
  20. Queens – .509
  21. Long Beach State – .509
  22. Purdue Fort Wayne – .504
  23. Grand Canyon – .500
  24. Barton – .492
  25. Emmanuel – .486
  26. King – .483
  27. Limestone – .478
  28. UC San Diego – .466
  29. Lindenwood – .461
  30. Quincy – .448
  31. UC Irvine – .447
  32. USC – .434
  33. Erskine – .428
  34. CSUN – .427
  35. Saint Francis – .426
  36. Charleston – .425
  37. Concordia-Irvine – .423
  38. Stanford – .419
  39. Lees-McRae – .401
  40. St. Francis Brooklyn – .391
  41. Tusculum – .384
  42. Sacred Heart – .331
  43. Alderson Broaddus – .208

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories