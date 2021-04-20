Ahead of Big West Tournament, undefeated ‘Bows fall to fourth in latest Men’s Volleyball RPI Rankings

Despite completing the first undefeated regular season in program history with two wins over UC Irvine this past weekend, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team dropped three spots in the latest RPI rankings released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who at 15-0 are the top ranked team in the country according to both the AVCA coaches poll and the Off The Block media poll, are ranked fourth by the RPI metric just ahead of 0-2 D’Youville and behind number one Lewis, BYU, and Daemen.

“I’ve gone back and forth between the RPI and a Ouija board board historically to see which one was more reliable,” said UH head coach Charlie Wade on Tuesday. “I have not seen D’Youville Play this year but at 0-2 they got an impressive RPI, so like I said, that metric for me is escaping me. I think I would pick the Ouija board on this one.”

Lewis, who are the MIVA regular season champs recently swept Ball State to extend their winning streak to 11 matches and currently own the 12th best strength of schedule in the country.

A team’s RPI ranking is calculated using a mathematical formula that includes its winning percentage, strength of schedule and opponents’ strength of schedule. The RPI also is one of the criteria categories the selection committee uses to determine the NCAA Tournament field.

UH will host the Big West Tournament which begins on Thursday with a pair of quarterfinal round matches followed by the semifinals on Friday and the championship match on Saturday. Spectrum Sports will air all five matches of the tournament live.

A final RPI rankings before the seven-team NCAA Tournament will be unveiled on Sunday. Of the seven teams selected to the NCAA Tournament, five will be conference champions with two at-large selections.

RPI rankings (April 19)