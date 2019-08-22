After successfully tackling the playbook, Hawaii’s Derek Thomas brings added confidence to 2019 season

After months of anticipation, the University of Hawaii football team returns to the turf of Aloha Stadium this Saturday, playing host to Arizona in the 2019 season opener.

For junior defensive end Derek Thomas, the game will serve as his first opportunity to hit the field with full confidence for the first time as a Rainbow Warrior.

After starring at Cerritos College in California, Thomas transferred to UH ahead of the 2018 season and quickly turned heads on the practice field, with his aggressive approach and athleticism. Quickly, however, he learned that the game doesn’t purely rely on skill. Fully comprehending the playbook was an issue, and according to him, held him back from reaching his potential.

“the big thing for me was learning the playbook. That was the hardest thing for me. Just taking the time to sit down and read through all my alignments, my cues, my assignments. I struggled with that the beginning of last season. I progressed throughout the year but this offseason, I really took time,” Thomas told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Despite, the uncertainty of the scheme and concepts, he still played in all 14 games with five starts at defensive end, recording 18 tackles with 13 solo.

“you might be fast, you might be the strongest guy on the field, but but if you don’t know how you’re going to play, you’re going to hesitate , and none of that strength or speed matters,” said Thomas.

In UH’s regular-season finale win at San Diego State, he recorded his first sack.

“it’s a trust factor that goes into it. I could easily shed my block and try to make a tackle in a gap that is not mine, but that’s not my assignment, and secondly, I know the guy next to me will do his job, so we spend so much time together and it’s so hard to not create a tight bond with these guys,” added Thomas.

“we’re ready, I’m ready. This is what we put all the work in for, it’s time to get it.”

The Rainbow Warriors kickoff against the Wildcats on Saturday, 4:30pm at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.