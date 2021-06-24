After standing face to face last month, Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros meets Damir Hadzovic in rescheduled bout on Saturday

As the old saying goes, good things happen to those who wait. For Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros he is hoping his patience is rewarded with a victory on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Makaha native makes his return to the UFC this weekend when he faces lightweight Damir Hadzovic on the undercard of UFC Vegas 27.

The bout was scheduled to take place on May 22 but the fight was postponed due to a health issue with Hadzovic following the weigh-in and face-off, and wasn’t announced until the morning of the fight which further delayed Medeiros’ return having not fought since February of 2020.

“I personally just like competing. I’m able to walk into that cage and not even know who my opponent is. I wish they did it like that but we have these face offs and that’s that time to see who that person is,” Medeiros told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “You stare at him, you stare at his soul and you let him know that you’re here to do work and I definitely felt like I was doing that this fight and it was good to see my opponent face to face because I only do that yearly. It’s like last month I saw him maybe once or twice until weigh ins and this one I see him all the time now and I’m acclimated to it. I’m like, hey brah we gonna do work. I see you Saturday, stay healthy.”

Riding a three fight losing streak, Medeiros is hoping to get back into the win column in what is the final bout on his current contract with the UFC. Prior to the losing streak, Medeiros had won three consecutive and earned a spot in the organization’s top-15 for the first time in his career.

Hadzovic will look to avoid a three-fight losing skid of his own and earn his first win since stopping Marco Polo Reyes in February 2019.

Medeiros and Hadzovic is slated to open the preliminary card on Saturday at 7:00am HST on ESPN+