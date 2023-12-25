If it were completely up to him, Brayden Schager would have never left.

Shortly after leading the University of Hawaii football team to a last-second victory over Colorado State, he was asked directly if he would return to the program in 2024. His answer: “For sure.”

An erroneous and since-deleted Nov. 29 post on X indicated that Schager was set to enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Dec. 6, Schager did so officially, startling those within the University of Hawaii football program.

Multiple schools immediately showed interest in Schager, Hawaii’s starting quarterback for two years. In 2023, he showed toughness and durability in starting all 13 games, passing for 3,542 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing his passes at a 63.2% rate. In the final stretch of the season, he also began to show his dual-threat ability, carrying the ball 10 times per game in the final four contests as the Rainbow Warriors opened up their playbook to more RPO concepts.

Schager went as far as taking an official visit to BYU, but as signing day came and went, he remained unsigned.

Sunday’s announcement for Schager was a reaffirmation of his fondness for the islands. In the days leading up to his portal entrance, he says he was being pulled in a number of different directions.

“I just had a lot of people in my head at the beginning telling me that going out there and exploring other opportunities was the right thing at the time,” Schager told KHON2.com. “In my heart, when I did it, I kind of knew that I wanted to be in Hawaii and I wanted to be around my teammates and coaches there. I missed it right away. I made a mistake doing that but I’m just happy to be back and get back to work.”

Entering the portal was something Schager said he felt apprehensive about, and doing so for real was met with immediate regret.

“I think it was weighing on my mind right when I did it because it was really tough for me to do it at first,” he said. “It was really something that I had not planned. I planned on coming back and I just had a lot of people in my ear telling me one thing and I’d say I made that decision a couple of days after and went on a visit and it reaffirmed some more just where I wanted to be. I really just missed everything I had in Hawaii and was able to reach out to the coaches after that and talk to a lot of players on the team as well.”

Schager felt conflicted. As much as he wanted to stay in Hawaii, he also wanted to appease those close to him.

With the legalization of name, image and likeness in July 2021, players were also able to hire NIL agents as well. Schager is represented by Young Money AAPA Sports, an agency that proudly states on its website that it has facilitated over $1 billion in contracts for its clientele.

By the time Schager was set to take his visit to BYU, multiple sources say an NIL deal in the six-figure range was prepared for him. Schager toured the Big 12 school and decided he wouldn’t let potential monetary gains be the reason why he’d leave his life in the islands in the rearview.

“It was good,” Schager said of his visit. “It’s nothing against them there, I think I just really missed the culture and everything out there in Hawaii. Everything about Hawaii, I missed when I went there. I think it really opened by eyes up to what I had. People always say the grass isn’t greener, and I think that’s true. You gotta realize what you have in life before making the decision to leave all that behind.”

The Cougars, considered one of UH’s biggest historic rivals, did not sign a transfer portal quarterback, as the path was cleared for Schager to do so and start.

As much as he’s looking forward to another season to play for Hawaii, Schager understands he needs to regain the trust of his teammates and coaches. A student-athlete entering the portal doesn’t rule out a return, as was the case with Schager, but he had to solicit his way back to the team. He was welcomed back by the vast majority of his teammates, but not unanimously at first, sources say.

“They wanted me to come back on board and that’s just something I’ll continue to work on with everybody and have conversations with and talk to the team behind closed doors about everything and explain more about my decision. But I think for the most part, they’re receptive to that and a lot of the guys on offense I’ve talked to, we’re just ready to get to work and just put all this behind us,” Schager said.

“What we were able to do at the end of the year, being able to win three out of four games, building upon that and just this year with the run-and-shoot, in an offense that I’m more familiar with now and familiar with all my receivers. So, it’s exciting to come back and spin the ball around and get back to work.”

Academically, Schager is currently a business major who projects he’s two to three semesters away from graduating. He only has five semesters under his belt at UH-Manoa after enrolling in the fall of 2021.

On Wednesday, Hawaii signed Bishop Gorman quarterback and Ewa Beach native Micah Alejado. Though he’s clearly viewed as the program’s quarterback of the future, many close to the program believe he’s capable of being a Day 1 contributor.

Schager, who remembers the way former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro shepherded him when they were both in the quarterback room his freshman season, plans to pay it forward with Alejado.

“I want to do everything I can to help (Alejado) out. Obviously, he’s real talented,” Schager said. “I got to talk to him a little bit and I remember how Chevan treated me and he was always real good to me in helping me learn the playbook and just showing me the ropes. That’s what I plan on doing and just reciprocating that same thing and that’s just the aloha spirit, just continuing to give back and preparing him for when his time comes.”

With a new semester and offseason conditioning around the corner, as well as spring practice coming shortly after, Schager is ready to put the recent drama behind him. He never wanted to leave in the first place and enters 2024 with full realization of what he has and how life would’ve been without it elsewhere.

“These past couple of weeks have been pretty stressful, pretty frustrating for me and my family. Just had a lot of anxiety about it all and so I’m just happy. I know this is where my heart is, in Hawaii, and this is where I want to be more than anything, and I’m just happy to be back,” he said. “I’m ready to put this all behind us and go out there and win some games on the field, which is what really matters.

“Football’s been really special to me my whole life and knowing this could be my last year, just gonna go out there and give it everything I have this season and just continue to put in the work, build relationships, do everything I can and I’m just gonna give it everything I have and see where everything lands. But I think we’re in a good position to win a lot of games here in this offense. I’m excited about that.”