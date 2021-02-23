After near-death experience, modern-day surfing legend Billy Kemper tells all in upcoming online docuseries

A year ago, current surfing legend Billy Kemper was in the fight of his life, and he’s just glad he was able to live to tell the tale.

During a violent wipeout in Morocco, Kemper fractured his pelvis and was left unconscious, having to fly to the United States on a medically-supported charter flight. Although he ultimately survived, it forced took Kemper out of surfing for an extended time and forced him to reevaluate what was important in his life, most notably his wife and four kids.

Kemper’s recovery process, which was painstaking from both a physical and mental standpoint, will be the focus of a six-part docuseries in association with the World Surf League titled “Billy.” The series will premiere at worldsurfleague.com on Wednesday. A new episode will be released every Sunday after that.

“This is my way of saying thank you and giving back. I am nothing without my family, my friends, my mentors,” Kemper told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’m a product of my environment and I can’t thank I people who surround themselves in my community enough and I wouldn’t be where I’m at without them. I really hope I can inspire or motivate people. That’s the goal, it’s to give back and not receive.”

Kemper hopes his candor inspires those that tune in.

“I learned more from this injury and this road to recovery than I’ve learned in all 29 years, now 30 of being alive,” Kemper said. “It’s crazy what you can take from something so serious and so threatening to your own life. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve taken so much from this and that’s what I’m sharing in this series is what I learned in hopes to teach and give that knowledge to the next kid.”