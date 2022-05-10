The University of Hawai’i baseball team is set to host CSUN on short rest this week with the three game series beginning on Thursday with a break on Saturday due to graduation ceremonies taking place.The Rainbow Warriors currently sit at No. 3 in the Big West Conference standings with a 13-8 record for a .619 winning percentage.

The 13 wins against Big West opponents is the most for UH in one season since joining the conference in 2011.

UH has not been swept by a conference opponent this season, No. 1 UC Santa Barbara and No. 4 UC Irvine are the only other teams to claim the same.

Heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, UH is currently 9-7 in true road games. The ‘Bows have not had a winning record on the road since 2011 when they went 9-8.

Graduate center fielder Cole Cabrera sits at No. 1 in the Big West for Sac Fly with 5. He’s also No. 9 in runs scored with 33.

Cabrera is one of five players in the Big West to have over 80 chances and not record a single error with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Li’i Pontes is top-6 in the conference with a 3.10 ERA and fifth in strikeouts with 68.

Freshman Jordan Donahue took over the batting average lead as he batted .800 in the series with UNLV.

HAWAI’I (22-20, 13-8 Big West) VS. CSUN (26-19, 14-10 Big West) Date | Time Thursday, May 12th, 6:35 p.m. HT | Friday, May 13th, 6:35 p.m. HT | Sunday, May 15th 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Thursday and Friday) Live Stream Thurs. | Fri. | Sun. Radio ESPN HONOLULU (All Games) Live Stats Thurs. | Fri. | Sun. Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN Promotions Promotions: Toyota Hawaii by Servco is the sponsor of 2000’s weekend and will distribute 1,500 Toyota Hawaii clear vinyl tote bags and award swag kits throughout the series. Top music hits and early 2000’s themed clips will be played on the video board to give flashback to the decade.Throwback Thursday (May 12): Discounted ticket prices in the upper level (Adults – $6; Senior Citizen – $5; Youth (ages 4 to HS) – $4). Friday (May 13): The Rainbow Warrior Volleyball team will make an appearance on Friday to celebrate their 2022 National Championship. Sunday (May 15): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i (Check-in 30 minutes prior to the first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Sunday is also a “Season-Ticket Holder Appreciation” game and all UH season-ticket holders in all UH sports will receive 50% off upper level adult tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Les Murakami Stadium on game day or in advance at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office.