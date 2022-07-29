After the first losing streak of her career, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will not have to wait long for her next fight.

Macfarlane, who most recently lost to Justine Kish at Bellator 279 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on April 23, will take the cage on Aug. 12 against Bruna Ellen on Aug. 12 at Bellator 284, which takes place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Macfarlane’s bout against Kish came after a 17-month layoff. Her first career loss against Juliana Velasquez on Dec. 10, 2020, was her first fight in nearly a year at the time.

Despite the losses, Macfarlane (11-2) is the fourth-ranked fighter in the Bellator women’s flyweight rankings and looks to re-enter the title picture against Ellen (6-3).

Macfarlane and Ellen’s fight is currently slated as the third fight of the Bellator 284 main card, which is headlined by a welterweight bout between Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5). The card begins at 3 p.m. HST on Showtime.