After defensive masterclass, Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS Hank Aaron championship game

Honolulu center fielder Kaikea Patoc-Young robs Taylor, Mich.’s Cameron Thorning of a home run with an over-the-wall catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu Little League advanced to Saturday’s Little League World Series Hank Aaron bracket championship game with a 2-0 win over Michigan’s Taylor North Little League on Wednesday.

Ryan Keanu got the win after tossing a shutout for HLL, surrendering just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts on 60 pitches. Because his pitch count was under 65, he is eligible to return on Sunday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Honolulu captivated the national audience with a bevy of stellar defensive plays and no errors, including a pair of leaping grabs by second baseman Zack Bagoyo and a home run robbery by Kaikea Patoc-Young.

Ethan Van Belle took the loss for Michigan after allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) in two innings.

With the loss, Michigan will face Texas on Thursday for the right to face Honolulu Little League on Saturday.

Offensively, Honolulu recorded four hits as a team, with no player recording more than one. Patoc-Young and Eli Iopa each had a hit and a run.

HLL advanced to Saturday’s Hank Aaron bracket finals, where the winner will advance to Sunday’s championship game.

Saturday’s contest between Honolulu and the winner of Thursday’s Michigan-Texas matchup will begin at 9:30 a.m. HST and airs on ABC.