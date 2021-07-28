After claiming historic Olympic gold medal, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore reflects on accomplishment and looks ahead to resuming run at fifth world title in the WSL

With a chance to catch her breathe the celebratory tour for Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is underway as the four time world champion made history earlier this week in Tokyo.

“It’s been such a special past couple of days. I was overcome with emotion when it all happened and the horn blew and they were like you’re the Olympic gold medalist, I was like wait, what?,” Moore told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday afternoon from Japan. “It’s just been a crazy build up to this moment. Not only the last four years from when it was announced that surfing got accepted into Olympics but the postponement and actually getting here and the conditions were extremely challenging.”

Moore, became the first women’s gold medalist in surfing’s debut at The Olympics defeating South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final matchup at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan which took place late Monday evening for Hawaii viewers.

“Just the mental and physical endurance that we had to all go through and it’s been challenging in many different ways but so special to be able to represent the United States of America, my home in Hawai’i and surf for something bigger than myself. It was really, really special.”

When asked how she plans to wear the medal as much as possible moving forward Moore joked that she hasn’t quite gotten used to the new accessory.

“It’s beautiful. It’s a lot heavier than I imagined but it feels weird to wear it around I’ve been keeping it in my pocket or in my purse or only bring it out when I have to. It’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous. It feels strange to be wearing it.”

Both Moore and Ferreira will be back on the World Surf League tour next month, with stops in Oaxaca, Mexico, and Teahupo’o, Tahiti. The famous French Polynesia reef break also happens to be the site of the 2024 Olympic surfing contest.

“As a core surfer the World Surf League is where we all want to perform our best and being the world champion at the end of the year,” said Moore. “That’s what we are all working towards so yes, I’m going to come home, soak in my time with my family, enjoy it for a hot minute and yes, I got to get back to work, put my head down. I’m off to Mexico and then straight from Mexico to Tahiti and then I’m very grateful that I’ve qualified for the WSL Finals where it will be a showdown between five of us for the world title in one day.”