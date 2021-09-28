After birth of first son, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong heading into postseason with added motivation

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 17: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a two RBI base hit during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central on Saturday, Kolten Wong was seen on the field holding his newborn son, Kash Kaha. For the first-time father, it was a reminder of everything he’s playing for.

Wong, who has won two straight Gold Gloves and is putting together arguably the best offensive season of his nine-year MLB career so far, will play in his third consecutive postseason soon.

The Brewers have six games left in the regular season, but their playoff position is already set, as they’ll start off as the home team in a series against whoever wins the NL East.

Wong has already appeared in one World Series (2013), but has yet to win a ring. But as he heads into the playoffs, he’ll do so with a different outlook.

“I think (Kash’s birth) just solidified why I’m doing it is what I came to terms with,” Wong told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Just understanding that when you do this for so long, it kind of tends to become repetitive at some point. Obviously, I still love playing baseball, I love competing, but once I realized that I had somebody else coming, something more important at the game, it kind of changed my whole outlook on the game — how I approached it, how I went about it, just understanding that baseball is not as important as it used to be to me. Now I’m going to go out there and compete and do what I have to do and at the end of the day, I’m coming home to my son, my wife, my family. That’s literally all you can ever ask for and I’m just blessed to be in that situation to have and enjoy the career that I have so far.

“It was awesome. Just so cool looking back at the pictures and seeing that, just looking back maybe 10, 15 years down the line when he looks at that, he’s gonna be like, ‘Holy smokes, that was me.’ Just creating those moments right there with him and then my wife being there, just having a cool time together, something I’m gonna cherish and hope to have a couple more celebrations with them down the line so we’ll see.”