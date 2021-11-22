After averaging 29 points per game this past weekend, Hawaii’s Amy Atwell selected as Big West Conference Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i forward Amy Atwell was honored as Big West Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The graduate senior earned the award by averaging 29.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in two games, while shooting 56 percent (23-of-41) on field goals, 50 percent (8-of-16) on 3-pointers and 100 percent (5-of-5) on free throws this past weekend.

Atwell scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and had one block against Portland. She shot 55 percent (12-of-22) from the floor, 50 percent (4-of-8) from behind the arc and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free throw line.

The native of Australia scored 29 points, nabbed six rebounds and had one rejection in a 71-68 win against Portland State, UH’s first victory of the season while going 11-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

The 1-3 Rainbow Wahine return to action the day after Thanksgiving, where they host the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Eastern Illinois.