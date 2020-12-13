After abrupt ending to 2019-2020 season, HPU women’s basketball set to play again

The last time the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team played a game, nets were cut and a big trophy was raised.

The Sharks went 29-1 in the 2019-2020 season, but at the same time, the season also ended up being a supreme disappointment. After going 22-0 in PacWest play and winning the conference tournament, the team was set to host Division II NCAA Tournament regionals for the first time in school history. But as the COVID-19 pandemic started to rapidly evolve worldwide, the NCAA Tournament was officially canceled on March 12.

Nine months later, with the pandemic still in full swing, the Sharks will take the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center court against the University of Hawaii for a 5 p.m. Sunday exhibition game. Although fans are not allowed to attend the game, it will be broadcast on both Spectrum Sports and ESPN 1420.

Heading into the season, HPU head coach Reid Takatsuka says he’s not sure what to expect due to the various safety protocols and logistical challenges.

“The girls have been really good about just dealing with some of the challenges. They’re a resilient group where things are thrown at them daily and they’re able to get with it and push through,” Takatsuka said. “As far as the day-to-day, we obviously started later as far as our workouts and our practices and things have been different from the standpoint that we practice with masks. Initially, we started with just four-man groups and it’s just been a variety of different things.”

On the court, the Sharks return a handful of key contributors from the 2019-2020 team, including junior point guard Amy Baum, the reigning PacWest Player of the Year and a D2CCA first-team All-American. As a sophomore, she was the only non-senior to get first-team honors.

The team also returns All-PacWest guards in senior Alysha Marcucci and junior Aly Bates, as well as starting forward Makenna Gambee. Given all the talent that the Sharks bring back from last season, the way the 2019-2020 campaign ended has stuck with the team as well.

“It lingered for a little while. I think as we approached this season, it’s a new year. I think the returners, obviously that’s in the back of their minds but I think at the forefront is a new season and we have to prove ourselves again,” Takatsuka said. “I think as disappointing as it was, we’re just trying to figure out what’s in front of us and take it straight on.”

Despite its successful season, the Sharks were edged by Hawaii 76-71 in an exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2019. The Rainbow Wahine also faced a disappointing end to their 2019-2020 season, as the Big West Tournament was canceled prior to the team’s semifinal appearance. Takatsuka knows his DII Sharks are up against a formidable challenge against the DI ‘Bows again.

“First of all, we’re very thankful that UH offered us this game and we’re just very blessed that we even have this game right now. As far as expectations, I think right now it’s more a gauge on how we look right now and maybe things we need to work on since we haven’t played against anyone else,” he said. “I’m just hoping that we can go out there and be competitive and give UH a good game. They’re obviously a good Division I program and it’s hopefully up to us to step up to the challenge and play well.”

PacWest play is set to resume in January 2021, with the Sharks set to take on Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo six times each as the conference gets divided into three pods to mitigate travel. Dates and times for those games have not been officially announced yet. For now, the only game on Hawaii Pacific’s schedule is against the Rainbow Wahine. As the Sharks know, nothing is promised during a pandemic.

“I think the first goal is to figure out what kind of season we’re going to have and I think once a finalized schedule comes out, I think the goals are always the same — I think it’s to win a conference championship and then move on and take care of the regional and then hopefully a national championship,” Takatsuka said.