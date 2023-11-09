As the University of Hawaii football team prepares to take on Air Force on Military Night on Saturday, one player in particular will receive special recognition. Active Navy member and Rainbow Warrior reserve quarterback Dalen Morris is set to be honored as the team hits the field on Veterans Day.

Morris, a Naval Academy graduate, joined UH as a graduate student walk-on after being stationed at Pearl Harbor. This week, he’s taken on the role of scout team quarterback, helping the UH defense get ready for the Air Force’s option attack, a scheme he’s familiar with from his time with the Midshipmen. His contributions to the team have been notable, with Morris scoring two rushing touchdowns this season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“That’s going to be special, especially with Air Force coming in. Going to a service academy means a lot in itself, knowing what they’re going to do when they graduate,” Morris said after a recent practice. “But being able to play on Veterans Day, they’re definitely going to come in with a little extra motivation. So I’m definitely going to try to convey that to the boys and make sure we’re able to execute from the jump.

“It’s been awesome ever since I’ve been on the team since January. I guess the message would be anything’s possible. I know people always say that because it’s a big cliché, but to be an active duty service member and playing college football is pretty remarkable. I got to give thanks to Coach Chang for even giving me the opportunity and especially my command. They’ve been so flexible and understanding, and I’m forever grateful to both of those parties.”

The Alabama native will join his Rainbow Warriors on the field Saturday night at 6 p.m. against Air Force. The game will be shown live on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view.