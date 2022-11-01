Kamehameha is in search for a new head football coach.

Warriors Athletics Director Rob Hesia announced on Tuesday that Abu Ma’afala will no longer hold that position as the program has decided to move in a different direction.

Ma’afala, who recently completed his sixth season with the program having gone 17-34-1, inlcuding an 0-7-1 record in 2022.

The former University of Hawaii and California defensive lineman will remain on staff and continue to fulfill his duties in the Kamehameha Athletics department.

Kamehameha, is one of three programs in the ILH Open Division along with Punahou and Saint Louis. The Warriors have not won a league title since 2009.

According to Hesia, to minimize the impact to our program and maintain continuity, we will begin the search for the next head coach immediately.